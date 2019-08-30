Amity University Haryana organized a two day (29th & 20th August) International Conference on Molecular Medicine Conference “From Bench to Bedside and Beyond” at its Manesar Campus today. It’s an initiative to decode the complex biology interplay in regulation of transcriptome to proteins, we at Amity Institute of Integrative Sciences and Health (AIISH) and Amity Institute of Biotechnology (AIB) brought together scientists and enthusiasts in our country and internationally on a common platform where they can shared, discussed, thoughts and future plans the myriad facets of epigenetics and proteomics in cancer biology.

Prof. Peter Lobie, Co-Director Of The Precision Medicine And Healthcare Research Center, Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (Tbsi), China, Dr. Shaohua Ma, from Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (Tbsi), China, Dr. Yury Rubstov, Assistant Professor, Biochemistry And Molecular Medicine, Department Of Medicine, Moscow etc were the key spokesperson at the conference. Scientists and scholars from more than five countries had gathered to attend and to share their views on molecular medicine. More than 30 papers were presented on first day of two day conference under various sessions, where the best paper will be awarded at the valedictory function of the Conference.

Prof. Peter Lobie, Scientist, in his keynote address speak ‘Targeting Growth Harmone dependent cancer progression by inhibition by various factor’ talked about the role of secreted proteins on cancer initiation and progression and evaluation of various molecules for potential therapeutic application. He also described the potential clinical indications where an inhibitor of TFF3 may be useful.

Dr Gargi Bagchi, Associate Professor, Amity Institute of Biotechnology also presented a paper on role of androgen receptors and prostate cancer in males.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, Director, Amity Institute of Biotechnology while addressing the gathering said, “It is a great platform for the students and researchers to learn from eminent scientists who came together to share their research and findings on the molecular medicine. And it is also a great chance to collaborate with different countries to achieve common goal togethe. It is also an effort to collaborate with international research institutes for the emerging research project on cancer biology and drugs discovery”.

Dr. Sanjeev Shukla, Wellcome Trust-DBT Intermediate Fellow, IISER, Bhopal, Dr. Timir Tripathi, North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, Dr. Amit Kumar Pandey, Dr Machiavelli Singh, Dr Ujjaini Dasgupta, Dr Gargi Bagchi along with Dr Kaustav Bandhopadhyay of Amity Institute of Biotechnology were also present at the conference.