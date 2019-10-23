‘International Day of Older Persons’ celebrated with the theme ‘The Journey to Age Equality’!

The International Day of Older Persons is observed in the month of October, every year as per the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on December 14, 1990. This day is celebrated by raising awareness about issues affecting the elderly as elder abuse, besides to appreciate the contributions that older people make to society.

Chief Guest Dr. H C Sridhara Reddy, Deputy Director (Trg. & Old Age Care), National Institute of Social Defence, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India; inaugurated the International Day of Older Persons – 2019 celebrations; hosted by Heritage Foundation Regional Resource & Training Centre and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, on Friday at Hari Hara Kala Bhavan. Also present were Guests of Honour Shri Inder Balla, President, All India Senior Citizens Federation; Shri V Mohan Reddy, Ex MLA & President, Senior Citizens Federation & Member, State council on Older Persons, Telangana State; Lion P Ravindranath Gupta mjf, Lions District Governor 320C; Lion Jagan Mohan Reddy, Former Lions District Governor 320C and Mr K R Gangadharan, Founder, Heritage Foundation.

‘The Journey to Age Equality’ is this year’s theme. The 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) recognize that development will only be achievable if it is inclusive of all ages. Empowering older persons in all dimensions of development, including promoting their active participation in the social, economic and political lives is one way to ensure their inclusiveness and reduce inequalities. The 2019 theme is aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 10. The theme aims to “ensure equal opportunity and reduce inequalities of outcome,” including through measures to eliminate discrimination, and to “empower and promote the social, economic and political inclusion of all, irrespective of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion or economic or other status.” Often, disparities in old age reflect an accumulated disadvantage characterized by factors such as: location, gender, socio‐economic status, health, income etc.

The objectives of the 2019 IDOP are:

To help draw attention to the existence of old age inequality, and how this often results from a cumulation of disadvantages throughout life – and highlight intergenerational risk of increased old age inequality.

To bring awareness to the urgency of coping with existing and preventing future old age inequality.

To explore societal and structural changes in view of life course policies: life-long learning, proactive and adaptive labour policies, social protection and universal health coverage.

To reflect on best practice, lessons and progress on the journey to ending older age inequality and changing negative narratives and stereotypes involving “older age”.

Earlier in the morning over 600 Senior Citizens, including 40 of the 80+ year olds, participated in a Walkathon organized to mark the day. The Walkathon was organised from the Mahboob College to Hari Hara Kala Bhavan in Secunderabad. Over 200 school children joined in it and cheered the Senior citizens.