International Indian Trade Expo in Malaysia

International Indian Trade Expo & Deepavali Kondattam 2017 is scheduled to be held in Malaysia in September 2017. Announcing the 3rd edition of the expo, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad said the expo will provide a platform to Indian businessmen across various industries to participate and exhibit their respective brands/businesses. The trade expo is expecting a turnout of over 3 lakh visitors in four days. The expo is significant at a time when both the countries aspire to increase the trade to $15 billion in the immediate future.

During the recent visit of Malaysian PM Mohd Najib Tun Abdul Razak to India to meet his counterpart PM Narendra Modi, it was decided that enhanced economic cooperation is a must for bilateral ties to flourish and that the two countries will see that the trade between the two countries should touch $15 billion in the immediate future. India is the largest trading partner for Malaysia in South Asia, and Malaysia is the second largest trading partner for India within ASEAN. On the curtain raiser ceremony, Dr. RajamaniChellamuthu, Sr. Vice President, Content Management Group, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad said, “The International India Trade Expo has seen overwhelming responses in the past from different businesses of India. Last two expos saw a participation of 30 and 50 Indian companies across the sector. This encouraged us to organize the 3rd edition of the trade expo which gels well with the trade expectations of these two countries also. We would like to give a platform of opportunities to Indian businessmen who intend to expand their brand on foreign land”.

Talking about the expo and its association with Astro Malaysia Holdings, CEO of Challenge Advertising, which has exclusive rights to market the trade expo in India, Dr. R. Sakthivel said, “Trade between the two countries go long back. In fact, the trade increased from $0.6 billion in 1992 to $16.9 billion in 2014-15. The present effort is significant as in 2015-16 this trade volume fell to $12.08 billion and further to $10.8 billion in 2016-17. It is our pleasure to work for

Malaysia’s No. 1 Media Company. I would like to thank the management of Astro Malaysia Holdings for showing its trust in us.”

The 3rd edition of the expo is scheduled to be held from 21st September to 24th September 2017 at the GM Klang Wholesale City, Malaysia. The expo will see over 200 trade booths ranging from Telecommunication, Food & Beverage, Technological Products, Retail & Consumer Merchandises, Travel & Leisure Commodities, Natural Resource Commodities, Insurance & Healthcare and various Government & Non-Governmental Organizations and provide networking opportunities to Indian businessmen with international traders.