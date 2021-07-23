International Rett Syndrome Foundation to Host 14th Strollathon

Non-profit organization’s St. Louis event to raise money for research treatments

(St. Louis, Mo., July 22, 2021) — The International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) will host its 14th annual St. Louis Strollathon on Sat., Oct. 23 with registration starting at 10 a.m. and the walk beginning at 11 a.m. The one-mile family-friendly stroll, which will be held at the JCC-St. Louis located at 2 Millstone Campus Dr., includes a visit from Fredbird, entertainment and food.

The St. Louis Strollathon has raised a total of more than $700,000 since its first event in 2008. The Strollathon is the area’s major fundraising event and brings together families from across the Midwest affected by Rett Syndrome. All proceeds will benefit the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic neurological disorder that affects one in 10,000 females (and even more rarely in males) and begins to display itself in missed milestones or regression at 6-18 months. Rett syndrome leads to severe impairments, affecting nearly every aspect of life: ability to speak, walk, eat, and breathe easily. The hallmark of Rett syndrome is near constant repetitive hand movements while awake. There are currently four drug clinical trials underway, including the first Phase 3 clinical trial, but there is no cure for Rett syndrome.

St. Louis is home to a specialty clinic – a collaboration between Washington University School of Medicine and St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The clinic has a team of specialists with substantial experience in the diagnostic evaluation and treatment of individuals with Rett syndrome.

The International Rett Syndrome Foundation is the world’s leading private, non-profit organization that has funded more than $51 million for research to date. IRSF’s research model is focused on exploring the available therapeutic options (both drug development and genetic interventions) that can treat Rett syndrome.

Donations are appreciated to the Strollathon, which is free and open to the public. For more information, call (314) 346-1323 or visit the organization’s website at www.st-louis.strollathon.org.