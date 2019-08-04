International School Of Design organizes Open House Session

International School Of Design – again offered a one-of-its-kind opportunity for all aspiring interior and fashion designers. The premier college of India INSD organized a workshop for students who were interested in knowing more about interior and fashion designing courses at their Main campus Gujranwala Town part 1.

The purpose of the event was also to announce the newly launched “STUDY TOUR TO PARIS “ programme where INSD students will go to paris for various projects and learn the intricacies of global designing and european art n culture experience to create and spread awareness about the careers in design industry for the wave of aspiring students looking forward to step in the design industry, Moreover, the seminar aimed to inform the youth about the initiatives of state government for skill development. The open house session also provided information related to latest developments in block printing, screen printing, tie and dye printing, fabric painting, and embroidery.

International School Of Design -INSD met students from different parts of the country register for session. It witnessed a huge crowd of aspirants. The session were conducted in different halls for both interior designing and fashion designing students. They were conducted by the faculties of the INSD who are experts in their respective fields of interior design and fashion design.

Interesting activities were conducted during the fashion and interior designing session. The audience were well engaged by the INSD team members in the activities conducted.

Creating various illustrations with pencil

Techniques of Draping & drafting

Designer and Tailor Stitches, and differences between them

Visual Merchandising and importance.

For the interior designing, following topics were covered by the faculty:

Introduction To Interior Space

Presentation Techniques

Reaidential Model Making

Commercial Model Making

Importance Of Landscapping

Open house session on interior designing and fashion designing are held at the institute after regular intervals. These sessions are aimed to help students in making sound career choices.