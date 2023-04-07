International Seminar on ‘navigating Through Autism’ a Parent Empowerment Webinar. 8 April 2023

Webinar 8 APRIL 2023 starting at 9.30 AM for Parents on Navigating through Autism to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Saamvaad speech and hearing, Hebbal, Bangalore. Panelists SHIVANI DHILLON, Chandigarh An award-winning social entrepreneur, ex-BBC journalist, TAMARA KASPER, MS, CCC-SLP, BCBA, USA, A pediatric Speech-Language Pathologist practicing over 30 years who has devoted her career to identifying and developing effective treatments to promote functional communication and social interaction skills in children with Autism, RADHIKA POOVAYYA, MSc BCBA, Bangalore, She is the Founder and Director of Samvaad therapy centers and Samvaad Institute of Speech and Hearing, Bangalore and DIVYA SUHANEY, MS Food & Nutrition, Bangalore, a passionate nutritionist an Internationally Certified – Health Coach from CIIS, USA DR. GITA SRIKANTH, PsyD, BCBA, Chennai, She pursued her Masters in ABA from Ball State University, USA. She is the Founder and Chairperson of WeCAN India, Co-Founder at ProACT Behavioral Services.

For more information, please call +91 99805 85774 https://tinyurl.com/4cksshrb