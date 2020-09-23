International Solar Alliance announces ISA Solar Awards for the year 2020

New Delhi, 23rd September 2020: The International Solar Alliance (ISA) has institutionalized ISA Solar Awards with its Award Partners to recognize distinguished entities, both individuals (scientists, engineers and technologists) and agencies from ISA member countries for their outstanding contribution in providing affordable, reliable and scalable solar energy solutions.

The ISA Solar Awards will promote ISA’s agenda of addressing the energy access needs and energy security issues in a green and clean manner by facilitating massive deployment of solar technology at an affordable cost. This activity will enhance the participation of individuals, institutions and agencies working in solar sector in ISA member countries. The objective of institutionalising these awards is to encourage, inspire and activate the global solar ecosystem.

The details of ISA awards, like eligibility criteria, application process along with the important

dates is available on ISA website: https://www.isolaralliance.org/awards/awards.

The applications will be shortlisted by a screening committee constituted under the aegis of ISA and

its award partners, followed by final evaluation and selection by International Awards Committee, comprising of high- level dignitaries and leaders from the renewable energy sector. Ms. Rachel Kyte, Dean, The Fletcher School, Tufts University will Chair the International Awards Committee.

The ISA Solar Awards for the year 2020 will showcase excellence in the field of solar energy under 3

award categories:

1.Outstanding contribution by Scientists, Engineers & Technologists in the field of solar energy ISA Kalpana Chawla Haryana Solar Award

No of Awards to be given: 1

Award Money to be given: 66,099 USD

The Government of Haryana, India has institutionalised the ISA Kalpana Chawla Haryana Solar Award to encourage increased participation of scientists, engineers and technologist who are actively involved in innovation, R&D, development and deployment of path-breaking technologies in the field of solar energy. Only one award will be given under this category.

2. Most Innovative floating solar projects in ISA member countries ISA Karnataka Visvesvaraya Solar Award

No of Awards to be given: 4 (1 in each region)

Total Award Money to be given: 50, 279 USD

The Government of Karnataka, India has set up the ISA Karnataka Visvesvaraya Solar Award to recognize the proactive role played by Governments of member countries in ISA’s four regions in areas of promotion of floating solar technology projects in each of the four regions of the ISA.

3. Maximizing Solar Energy Adoption by Organizations in the Host country, working with differently-abled children

ISA Diwakar Solar Award

No of Awards to be given:1

Award Money to be given: 94,315 INR

The ISA Diwakar Solar Award has been established with the gracious support of Shri. Piyush Goyal, Hon’ble Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Railways, Government of India. Shri

Piyush Goyal donated the monetary component of the Carnot prize, that had been conferred upon him by Kleinman Center for Energy Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, for his work in sustainable energy solutions in 2019. This award will be presented to the organizations in the Host Country of the ISA who work for children with special needs, and that have adopted solar energy to encourage sustainability for an inclusive society.

4. Maximum deployment of Solar Water Pumps in ISA member countries. ISA Madhya Pradesh Acharya Vinoba Bhave International Solar Pump Award

No of Awards to be given: 4

To be operationalised from 2021

The government of Madhya Pradesh has institutionalised ISA Madhya Pradesh Vinoba Bhave solar award to recognize the proactive role played by Governments of member countries in the area of promotion of solar pumps in each of the four regions of the ISA. This award will be operational from the year 2021.

“The world is at a critical juncture now and is staring at an uncertain future in terms of energy production. All nations need to come together and formulate a mechanism to address energy needs through clean & sustainable methods like Solar. Combined efforts by the nations will form the pillar of a

successful solar revolution. The ISA Awards are an opportunity to recognize the brilliant minds who are not only doing exemplary work in the field of Solar Energy but also set an example and inspire other individuals, institutions and nations to follow” said Shri Upendra Tripathy, Director General,

International Solar Alliance (ISA).

The awards along with the cheque of reward money will be presented to the selected entries during the 3rd Assembly of the ISA slated to be hosted on a virtual platform on 14 October 2020