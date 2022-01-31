International SOS launches Covid Trip planner to support safe return to travel

Mumbai, 31 January 2022: To support a safe and sustainable return to travel and enable organisations to navigate the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 restrictions, International SOS has rolled out a new risk management tool, the COVID Trip Planner. The planner, which provides personalised information and advice on how to plan travel, is now accessible to its clients via the International SOS ManagerView and Assistance App for its clients.

In partnership with global data provider Sherpa, information provided in the planner is constantly updated as countries and regions change their COVID-19 related rules and requirements. This includes travel rules by destination, country visa requirements, testing requirements and quarantine mandates. Using the COVID Trip Planner, travellers will better understand how they can plan travel based on the passport they hold and their COVID-19 vaccination status. They will also have direct access to any necessary forms to complete prior to departure.

Laurent Fourier, CEO Assistance Services, International SOS said “Omicron has sparked another wave of travel bans and many countries have taken the decision to reverse their border easing in fear of the highly transmissible variant. We expect travel regulations to continuously evolve and the impact of COVID-19 may even transform the way we travel for many years to come. Each trip may require a risk management process based on the destination, need for travel, as well as additional COVID-19 restrictions.”

International SOS has been supporting thousands of organisations to navigate the complexity and changing regulations since the start of the pandemic. It continues to enhance its technology to support the needs of travellers. The launch of the COVID Trip Planner promotes a safe and sustainable return to travel for many organisations as they navigate the complexity of complying with the changing regulations and ensuring safe business travel decisions are made. Users of the COVID Trip Planner will also have access to International SOS Assistance Centre 24/7 Support, enabling them to connect with medical or security professionals whenever needed.