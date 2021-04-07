International Taekwondo Player Ajay Dalal Selected for Selection Trials for Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi: Commonwealth champion Ajay Dalal is selected for Taekwondo selection trials for Tokyo Olympics with 4.32 points in the 87+ kg category. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is going to conduct three-day selection trials at the Sports Authority of India Lucknow Regional Center from April 15 to April 17 for the Taekwondo players. Ajay Dalal is a farmer’s son lives in Kirari Village of North Delhi. He completed his post graduation in Physical Education.

Ajay Dalal has been playing Taekwondo since he was 10 years old. He represented India more than 10 Times in International Championships & the first Indian player who represent India in World University Taekwondo Championship in Korea, 2012 & University Games in Taipei, 2017. He has dedicated moments of pride to the country with the Bronze Medal in Taekwondo at the 2010 India Open International Championship, Commonwealth Medalist 2017, Bronze Medal in Fujairah Open Championship in 2018-19, Bronze Medal at the Asia Open Championship 2019, and scoring 9th position at the Germany Open Taekwondo Championship, 5th Position in 27th and 29th Fajr Cup in 2016 & 2018 Iran and many more.

Realizing the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan- Jai Kisan’ Ajay has not only illuminated the name of Delhi but also has shown a new path to today’s youth. Ajay also runs a sports academy called Aryan’s World in Delhi where he trains needy students and daughters of the state for self-defense. Ajay believes that taekwondo is not just a game but also a means of self-defense and healthy living.