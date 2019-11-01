International Tech Park Pune and aVance Business Hub, Hinjawadi celebrates Livewire 2019

International Tech Park Pune (ITPP) and aVance Business Hub, Hinjawadi celebrated its annual cultural fest ‘Livewire 2019’ with spectacular performances by employees from various companies within the Parks.

Livewire is one of the most popular cultural events by the employees working at IT parks such as ITPP and aVance. This event enables the young professionals to break away from their regular work schedules and showcase their talent in the area of art, culture and fashion.

Over 250 contestants from 30 IT companies at ITPP and aVance showcased their talent in various categories such as singing, dancing, and fashion show. After a week-long process of screening and auditions, employees who were shortlisted for the grand finale battled it out for the title ‘Stars of ITPP and aVance’ in front of panel of judges comprising of professionals from city’s art and culture fraternity, cheering colleagues and parkites.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Vinamra Srivastava, CEO Business Parks, CapitaLand India said, “At CapitaLand we believe in developing business environments that are conducive to nurturing overall wellness of our parkites. Livewire is one such unique platform where parkites can unleash their creative talent and live their passion beyond their busy work schedules. We wish to thank all the contestants, clients, partners and media for their continued support in making Livewire one of the most successful events for working professionals in the city.”

The event concluded with the award ceremony where the trophy of ‘Overall Champions’ was presented to Infosys Limited for winning in multiple categories.