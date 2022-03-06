International Women’s Day: Enviro distributes free sanitary pads to celebrate inclusive womanhood

Gurgaon: Acknowledging the challenges and taboos faced by women in their daily lives, Enviro-Integrated Facilities Management in association with LYFREE distributed free sanitary pads on 5-6 March to celebrate inclusive womanhood. Over 150 women staff were benefited with this two-day event which was organised at K 2.1, Independent Floor, Sec-83 in Gurgaon. As per Enviro, to empower a woman means, to empower the coming generations and it believes such small efforts can go a long way in bringing visible results in the society.



“Poor menstrual hygiene is one of the biggest challenges that women face in their lives. The topic of menstruation is very crucial for their health however the subject is still considered as a taboo and not much is talked about it. This is our small effort to highlight this important issue. We believe such small steps can go a long way in promoting women empowerment in our country,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, CEO – Enviro.

Enviro has been making significant contributions towards social welfare and in the past, it has played a vital role in the pandemic by distributing free medical aid, arranging vaccination and other support for the needy. All the Covid-related protocols were strictly followed during the two-day event. The celebration received active participation from all sections of the society especially women who lauded Enviro’s efforts for women empowerment.