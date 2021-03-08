International Women’s Day – Quote by Marie-Helene Mansard, Business Development Director, Axis Communications, Asia Pacific

By Marie-Helene Mansard, Business Development Director, Axis Communications, Asia Pacific
“Being a woman in security and technology, I have witnessed progress regarding women’s representation across different industry verticals. I have realised we must live in the moment and act now to break the preconceived gender stereotypes. I believe that it’s critical for organizational success to have a healthy diversity quotient. There should be a culture of learning and development and sensitizing the workforce. We are at a juncture of limitless tech possibilities and as more women helm challenging roles; I want to encourage young professionals to seize every opportunity and think one step further. Do not let gender be a deterrent and as a woman, support another woman so that you are visible and heard at the workplace.”