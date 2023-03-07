International Women’s Day Quote | Jagriti Kumar, CFO, NLB Services

Jagriti Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, NLB Services

Jagriti Kumar is the Chief Financial Officer at NLB Services. Jagriti plays a pivotal role in the strategic growth of the organization that includes managing M&A pursuits, crafting win-win organic and inorganic growth deals, ensuring compliance across continents – North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, managing strategic expansion into new lines of business and developing robust internal policies and governance systems. From technology investments to effective change management, Jagriti has been a pillar of strength of NLB’s thriving growth and success.

Jagriti was the winner of Gold Globee® in the “Executive Hero of the Year” category and won Silver Globee® in the “Outstanding Female Professional of the Year – Accounting & Finance” category, in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards®. She was also the winner of the Women Trailblazer award in Finance for the year 2021 conferred by the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Winner of Staffing Industry Analysts’ 40 Under 40 award for the year 2022, and the Winner of BW CFO World 40 Under 40 award for the year 2021.