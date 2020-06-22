International Yoga Day Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Vasundhara

Keeping pace with the yearly tradition, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School celebrated International Yoga Day this year also on June 21, 2020. Due to current circumstances pertaining to COVID-19, the event was conducted through online medium for the staff at SAJS.

The theme for this year’s International Yoga Day was ‘Yoga from Home’.

The event was graced by President’s award recipient Principal cum Director of SAJS, Ms. Manju Rana, who emphasized the importance of physical and mental well being for all and motivated everyone to follow yogic practices regularly for a healthy lifestyle. She emphasized that yoga helps in controlling an individual’s mind, body and soul, brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a peaceful body and mind and will prove to be a very helpful tool to manage stress and anxiety in the current situation.

The session commenced with the demonstration of various yogic practices by Ms. Nandini Rawat, sports faculty at SAJS and an expert in the field. She explained the various postures and their benefits while demonstrating them.

The session was concluded by Mr. Rajeev Kumar, sports faculty at SAJS, who emphasized on the inclusion of yogic practices in our daily routine for a healthy lifestyle and thanked all the staff members for their enthusiastic participation in the session.