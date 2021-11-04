Internet marketing gems that you should not avoid in 2021

Video content and live streams are the most successful! Have you checked out your Facebook or Instagram feed lately? Chances are, 75% of these are video. The trend in online marketing has been ongoing for several years! Videos are the most interesting content for internet users. Video content is most commonly consumed in the social media feeds and thus appears more often in the users’ feeds. All social media algorithms favor video content over all other types of content.

Today we live in the age of videos and this is a marketing trend 2021 that you absolutely have to consider in your strategy. Of course, not just any video is effective: Companies participating in this competition must set themselves the goal of creating high-quality videos that really convince users and offer emotions and ideas that stand out from the mass of online content.

In today’s form of media landscape, brands have the opportunity to reach their audiences through videos both through their own channels and through influencers.

Video marketing in todays’ world

From YouTube to Instagram reels, videos have become one of the most popular means for customers to learn more about brands or products, or to learn new things. So use video marketing as a way to generate more interactions with your audience. If the budget for video productions is too high for you, you can already achieve a lot with cheap live video streams, a smartphone should be enough. This can include video posts that appear live on your Twitter or LinkedIn feed, or live broadcasts on YouTube. All successful video campaigns start with a strong content strategy and complement the content of your marketing in a meaningful way. YouTube is the biggest video engine. You have to be careful with that platform. Start with a good profile optimization – banner, welcome videos and bio of the channel. Then you can upload video content on the platform. Then buy YouTube views and always engage with the people who comment on the videos.

Local marketing is very important

Intelligent and timely planned targeting for social media ads is required in view of the uncertain developments in order to minimize your wastage. Companies that operate in local markets and are physically connected to an area and potential customers will no longer be able to do without pursuing strategies that incorporate geo-referenced, local marketing. Digital marketing in 2021 will aim to target users in a specific physical area and give them a range of specific and engaging messages. Both in Google search – with Google My Business – and in the most important social media, the keyword is: correlation of content with the location of a user. For example, a store can create specific advertising campaigns for everyone who is in a certain area around the point of sale to get them to visit the store. Marketing service providers can, for example, localize visitors in a shopping center through geo-referencing and run targeted advertising campaigns.