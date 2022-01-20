INTERNET MARKETING TRENDS OR WAYS TO BOOST SALES FOR YOUR BUSINESS

To keep your online business afloat, it is important to follow the latest advertising trends and make use of current internet marketing trends. Internet marketing is a set of activities to promote products and services online. Let’s take a closer look at the modern internet marketing trends, with some tips for their implementation in your promotion strategies.

THINK ABOUT THE RIGHT CONTENT MARKETING

The cardinal rule of content marketing is to deliver value to the user. Content on the website and social media should be useful: you should provide new knowledge, tell interesting facts, offer solutions to client’s problems, and evoke positive emotions. Good content marketing is important for every business, whether you own a virtual casino as Casino Chan or a law firm.

INFLUENCER MARKETING

It’s proven that a person’s face inspires more trust in your audience than an impersonal company. Therefore, in 2021 and 2022, the promotion of organizations through influencer marketing, i.e., recommendations of opinion leaders comes to the fore.

To promote a company by building a personal brand follow some rules:

Promote the person, not the product

Identify a leading employee or manager whose opinion your audience and customers will trust. For example, a surgical clinic is better promoted on behalf of a leading founding surgeon with a positive reputation and extensive experience. So, the choice of the personm depends on your business.

Share stories

Instead of sales texts in ads and posts, tell stories and cases from personal experience, highlight mistakes and solutions, and show your expertise as a company specialist. The business becomes more personal – today all the customers want to see your business from the other side.

Use real photos to promote your business

Include live photos of the opinion leader in your ad campaigns, avoid stock images. This technique works especially well when the opinion leader is a well-known person and has the right level of credibility with the target audience.

USE INSTAGRAM AS AN IMPORTANT BUSINESS TOOL

Instagram is a versatile platform where you can promote almost any business. Many people use this social network only to publish informative posts to their main feed, missing out on a wide range of opportunities to engage with their audience.

The 3 important marketing Instagram trends are storytelling, gamification, and using Instagram stories. Engage subscribers with stories, create a separate content plan for stories, trigger targeting, use stickers to increase engagement, and get feedback. Games are also one of the main ways to communicate with your audience. Develop interactive quests, online excursions, treasure hunts. Base your scripting on the interests of your target audience.

A good content plan also plays a great role, so that Stories and posts resonate with each other. For example, announce an event or activity in the Stories, and describe the details in the post. It can be useful and helpful to hire professional content managers for your Instagram content.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

AI and machine learning are still just beginning their development in many businesses but have already managed to win the attention of marketers and enter the trends of internet marketing in the form of chatbots, cybersecurity, or computer graphics. Chatbots help to provide useful information to customers and make the business more digital. That’s why using the newest digital technologies can have a huge positive impact on your business.

CONCLUSION

We’ve looked at global marketing trends and shared some useful tips on doing business and managing to advertise. We hope that after reading this article, you will reconsider your current promotion strategy, and replace outdated marketing trends with modern approaches.