Internet Security: 8 Tips to Protect Yourself

We are connected at all times, and having Internet security is essential because, through this security, we maintain our privacy and protect our data. In addition, internet security also helps prevent unauthorized access to computer systems and networks, very common actions that can lead to data loss or privacy violations. Here are tips to protect yourself on the internet.

1. Use original software

Genuine software is essential because it ensures that your computer works correctly and securely. Plus, they’re updated regularly to make sure you’re always using the latest version of the app.

Do not buy pirated software, whether online or on the street. This type of product can carry a virus and damage your computer.

2. Use a good antivirus

Antiviruses are essential because they can detect and remove viruses from your computer. If you consider that these malicious programs usually cause many problems, which include file loss, data theft, and many others, using an antivirus becomes essential.

3. Avoid connections to public Wi-Fi networks

Public Wi-Fi is a security threat to anyone using these networks. The main reason is that these networks are insecure, and anyone can connect to them and access the information you are sending or receiving. So any hacker can easily access your data when using public Wi-Fi network. We advise you always to use your mobile data when surfing.

4. Only enter data on trusted sites

Internet sites are considered trustworthy if they meet the following criteria:

Have a registered domain and a valid IP address;

Have a valid SSL certificate;

Have a well-structured and organized source code;

Are hosted on a secure and reliable server.

Also, check for a padlock next to the email address. To check the trustworthiness of a website, also check if the website has an address that starts with https://.

5. Be wary of unknown emails

Strange emails can be indicative of phishing attempts or other types of cyberattacks. If you receive a suspicious email, it is important not to click on any links or attachments in it and not to reply to the sender.

Additionally, it is recommended that you flag and report it as spam or phishing. The action can be done if you use Gmail, for example.

6. Use two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication is essential as it provides an extra layer of security for your information. Those using two-factor authentication must provide two pieces of information to prove their identity — usually a combination of a username plus password and a security code generated by a security device.

This means that even if a hacker manages to access your username and password, they still won’t be able to access your account without the second authentication factor.

The most popular means of two-factor authentication are:

Google Authenticator;

Microsoft Authenticator;

LastPass Authenticator.

7. Don’t use obvious passwords

Do not use your name, personal data or even the better-known “12345” as a password for important things. You can use a combination of letters, numbers and symbols to create strong passwords. In addition, choosing long passwords is also a way to prevent other people from accessing your data.

Tip: We recommend using a password manager to create and store passwords more securely.

8. Pay attention when downloading

There are many malicious websites offering downloads that may contain viruses or other types of malware. Therefore, download files only from trusted sites. Before starting to download any files, make sure you are using good antivirus software and that it is up to date. In addition, have an active firewall to block any intrusion attempts.