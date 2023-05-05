Internshala launches Free Job Credits for Startups Initiative

5th May 2023, New Delhi: The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its new initiative, “Free Job Credits for Startups”. Under this initiative, the platform has partnered with organizations and programs including CIIE.CO IIMA, Razorpay Rize, 91Springboard, CSJM Innovation Foundation, HEN – Her Entrepreneurial Network, IITM Incubation cell, SINE IITB, IIT BBS REP, and The StepUp Ventures with an aim to help the entire startup ecosystem in India meet their fresher hiring requirements.

Under this initiative, all the 4000 startups associated with the partner organizations will be provided with a free trial of Internshala’s premium job offerings. This will in turn help the startups access premium features on Internshala like AI-driven database, dedicated relationship manager, 10x visibility to aspiring job seekers, and 100% guaranteed hiring.