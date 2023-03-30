Internshala launches the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF)-2023

30th March 2023, New Delhi: The career-tech platform, Internshala has launched its annual initiative, the Grand Summer Internship Fair (GSIF-2023). The initiative brings 23,000+ summer internship opportunities for students from all fields of education. Interested candidates can apply for the opportunities between 2nd April 2023 to 20th April 2023.

In GSIF-2023, 2,800+ organisations will be hiring summer interns for a variety of profiles. A number of popular brands will participate in the Grand Summer Internship Fair and offer internship opportunities to students, including Airtel, Decathlon, Dunzo, SnapDeal, Tommy Hilfiger, IIT Bombay, No Broker, Cultfit, Lavie, Caratlane, Times Internet, SBI Fund Management, Bagzone Lifestyles, Lemon Tree Hotels, and ClearTax, to name a few.

As part of this initiative, many internships are being offered to aspiring students from all educational backgrounds. The internship profiles include but are not limited to marketing, digital marketing, web development, Python development, content writing, sales, human resources, business development, social media marketing, data analytics, operations, product management, graphic design, video editing, programming, and finance.

Furthermore, all internships under GSIF-2023 come with an assured stipend. It provides aspiring students with the stage to secure internship opportunities and earn a stipend as high as ₹65,000 per month.