Internshala rolls out a new product feature, Feedback Sunday…

29th July 2022, New Delhi: The career-tech platform, Internshala has rolled out a new product feature called “Feedback Sunday” to help aspiring students improve their chances of getting hired for internships and fresher jobs. Under this new feature, the platform will share personalised feedback on applications with candidates looking for internships and jobs every Sunday. This will help them improve their applications and increase the odds of getting selected.

The platform will also be sharing feedback on the recent internship applications made by the students. The feedback will include what internships and jobs the candidates should apply to, what skills they must include in their resume, highlighting grammatical and spelling errors, and feedback on the length and quality of their cover letters. The students will also be provided with samples of cover letters of interns who were previously hired for similar roles for which they are applying. Students who have made applications on the platform will be able to see this feedback on their dashboard every Sunday.