Interweave Consulting appoints Ex-Wing Commander Navdeep Parmar as Senior Consultant DEI

Bengaluru, 28th April 2022: Diverse and inclusive workplaces are increasingly becoming key differentiators for companies to build sustainability, gain a competitive edge and achieve organizational success. Helping leaders across the board in revving up their diversity programs by creating inclusive workplaces, Interweave Consulting has now appointed Ex-Wing Commander Navdeep Parmar as Senior Consultant Diversity Equity Inclusion. Navdeep is passionate about creating an inclusive environment in the organizations where all employees can thrive. This comes from her lived experience of being the only woman in most of her workplaces and being from the first batch of women in Air Traffic Controlling in the Indian Air Force.

On her appointment, Nirmala Menon, CEO & Founder, Interweave Consulting said, “I am extremely delighted to welcome Navdeep to Interweave Consulting where her diverse experience will help to drive initiatives for a strong culture of inclusion and diversity and support in growing the business.”

She worked with several organizations as a consultant to drive initiatives of inclusion and diversity. She has led strategy workshops on leadership, empowerment of women returning to work, gender sensitization among leaders, and inclusion of underrepresented professionals. She has designed and advised on the implementation of the DEI strategy and guided and supported ERG development in alignment with the business strategy. More recently, she has also been consulting in Veteran Hiring.

She holds a Master in Business Administration from NMIMS, Mumbai and prior to her foray into consulting, Navdeep led Operations of an aviation organization where she streamlined regulatory processes, instituted best practices, and established world-class metrics.

During her tenure with the Indian Air Force, she led the Inclusion strategy, influenced leadership teams to own objectives, and sponsored programs. She also led the Outreach Program of the Indian Air Force, where she ideated, developed, and executed the Program for Air HQ.

This is a pivotal time to celebrate diverse talent and their perspective to create meaningful change in the way we define the work environment. I am excited to join the Interweave family and look forward to advancing the opportunity – and an obligation, to help organizations create an equitable and inclusive environment for all professionals to thrive said Navdeep Parmar, Senior Consultant DEI, Interweave Consulting.