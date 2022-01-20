Interweave Consulting appoints Pothen Jacob as Partner and Principal Consultant

x

Bengaluru, 20th January 2022: Diverse and inclusive workplaces are increasingly becoming key differentiators for companies to build sustainability, gain a competitive edge and achieve organizational success. Helping leaders across the board in revving up their diversity programs by creating inclusive workplaces, Interweave Consulting has now appointed Pothen Jacob as its Partner and Principal Consultant. The company believes that his appointment will help the company to expand the portfolio of digital assets which are scalable solutions in diversity and inclusion.

A leader in DEI consulting in India, Interweave is looking at expansion of solutions to address the needs of the border organizational ecosystem to be more inclusive, and this will also be one of the focus areas in 2022-23. With his consulting experience, Pothen will now help the firm in building frameworks to provide an integrated approach to solutions in the areas of diversity and inclusion (D&I). He will also focus on broadening the operations geographically and adding adjacent services, to accelerate the growth of Interweave. He joins the company from Aon where he was the Practice Head for Executive Compensation and Governance.

On his appointment, Nirmala Menon, CEO &Founder, Interweave Consulting said, “I am extremely delighted to welcome Pothen to Interweave Consulting where his rich consulting experience will help our dynamic team to drive new initiatives and support in growing the business.”

Carrying a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University and an MBA from Griffith University, Australia, he has worked in consulting, research and operations across multiple industries focussing on organization design & effectiveness, organization transformation, change management, talent rewards & strategy, etc. In his successful career, he has essayed key roles across leading organisations such as Aon, Mercer, Willis Towers Watson, Corporate Executive Board (Gartner), Diageo, Dell, and Sapient. He also comes with significant exposure in market research, communication, and engineering.

“I am really excited about this new role. Today with an increased focus on sustainability, inclusion needs to be defined broadly rather than keeping limited to employees. A journey of cultural transformation through sustainable and inclusive behaviors of the larger ecosystem is essential and I look forward to working on this vision together with Interweave,” said Pothen Jacob, Partner and Principal Consultant, Interweave Consulting.