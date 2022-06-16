Interweave Consulting Marks Pride Month with Critically Acclaimed Play ‘Ek Madhav Baug’

Bangalore/Mumbai, 16th June 2022: As part of its initiatives to mark Pride Month, Interweave Consulting, a leading Bangalore-based inclusion solutions consulting firm is hosting a virtual reading of the critically acclaimed play Ek Madhav Baug, from 3:30 – 5:00 pm on June 20, 2022.

The reading will be performed by artist Mona Ambegaonkar and will be followed by a Q&A session. In the past, Mona Ambegaonkar has featured in over 15 plays, 18 feature films, 38 TV projects, and 37 advertising campaigns.

Speaking about the event, Nirmala Menon, Founder and CEO, Interweave Consulting said, “In the course of our work with clients to facilitate effective diversity and inclusion management, we often realize the magnitude of resistance from society to the issue of LGBTQ rights. Despite legislation and social activism, there is a lot that needs to change. Plays such as Ek Madhav Baug play an important role in moving the needle and creating awareness. I would urge everyone not to miss this performance.”

Ek Madhav Baug, written by Late Chetan Datar, is considered one of the pioneering plays written on homosexuality and acceptance of the community. Seen from the viewpoint of the mother of a young man who is reading his personal diary, the poignant play tells the story of a young boy coming to terms with his sexuality and confronting his challenges in a homophobic world. The play strikingly brings out the emotions of the mother and son and will leave no soul untouched through its intensity and heartfelt content.

The play is produced by The Humsafar Trust (India’s first LGBTQ+ organization) and has been performed at over 70 corporate spaces in India. Tickets are priced at Rs.1500 (+GST) for individuals. Corporate companies can also avail of a special deal at Rs. 25,000 (+GST), where they can nominate unlimited employees or participants. More information about the tickets is available at www.interweave.in.

As the pioneering Inclusion solutions consulting firm in India, Interweave consulting’s range of solutions is designed based on the team’s deep knowledge and experience of the subject in the context of the Indian landscape.