Introducing Belora Cosmetics: First Made Safe™ Colour Cosmetics brand across Europe & Asia

First Made Safe™ certified colour cosmetics brand across Europe & Asia, today announced its launch in India with the introduction of clean & natural makeup collections. Belora is launching with face & lip products with an eye range coming soon after.

Highlights include deeply pigmented ultra-long stay liquid lipsticks that do not cause drying of lips, natural primer with deep moisturization & natural BB Cream with SPF 30, infused with nourishing oils. With this, the company begins its journey to provide the skincare infused & high-performance makeup without harmful chemicals commonly found in makeup. All formulations are super lightweight, hydrating & packed with naturally-derived, skin-loving ingredients.

Speaking on the launch, Akaljyot Kaur, Co-Founder said, “We have a singular aim to offer high-quality makeup that marries good skincare formulations to high colour payoff & long staying power. Our research shows that women associate makeup with various emotions – fun, empowerment, playfulness & glam, however, it shouldn’t come at the expense of their skin’s health. That’s the genesis of our brand – beauty that’s guilt-free & glamorous.”

Added Ainara Kaur, Co-Founder, “The world doesn’t need more makeup brands but better ones. That’s what drives us, to create better products that have good for skin ingredients. We are very particular about not using bad stuff like paraben, siloxanes, SLS, synthetic perfumes etc. and have deeply pigmented formulations that can last long. Over the last 18 months, we have worked with large groups of Indian women to understand what was missing from their makeup & co-created products with them, for them.”

The brand promises to its customers to look their glamorous best with skin-friendly makeup, without the sham of any harmful ingredient! It is the FIRST MADE SAFE™ certified makeup brand across Europe & Asia. This means all Belora products are manufactured with only safe ingredients. In fact, there are only a handful of makeup brands across the world to bag this certification.

The products are manufactured as per European Union & Made Safe™ guidelines & dermatologically tested. The experts at Belora have created a BS (Bad Stuff) list of 2000 harmful ingredients that they will never use. This list has been created with latest guidelines from European Union & Made Safe™. As per regulations, EU has one of the most stringent parameters & bans 1641 ingredients. Belora BS list includes all these ingredients & more.

The range launched today:

Leave No Evidence long stay lipsticks

Long stay & intensely pigmented matte liquid lipstick that glides on smoothly for a rich & full coverage.

● Kissproof/transfer proof

● Enriched with oils, butter & vitamins making this formulation lightweight & hydrating.

● Deeply pigmented colours that are best suited for Indian skin tones.

● One stroke application is enough!

● Certified Made Safe™ & Dermatologically tested.

Key Ingredients: Jojoba oil, Sunflower, Shea butter & Vitamin E.

Available in 12 shades.

Price: Rs. 599

Prime Naturelle – Hydrating Make up base

A multitasking blend of skincare & makeup, Prime Naturelle blurs pore appearance, hydrates skin & helps makeup to last longer. Designed in Paris, Prime Naturelle is Made Safe™ certified which literally means it is made with safe ingredients.

A natural hydrating moisturizer cum primer it also reduces the appearance of wrinkles & fine lines. Silky smooth feel & fast absorbing oil-free formula gives a refreshing dose of moisturisation. What’s more, it contains nourishing properties of aloe vera & Brahmi, grape seed, green tea & hyaluronic acid.

Made without Cyclopentasiloxane (a harmful silicone) to let the skin breathe!

Price: Rs 699

BB Naturelle Creme – Anti Pollution & SPF 30

A one-of-its-kind natural BB cream, designed in Paris, that delivers the coverage of makeup while being good to the skin. Provides a radiant smooth look instantly with this ultra-lightweight formulation & is certified Made Safe™ which literally means it is made with safe ingredients only.

Comes with extracts of Hyaluronic & Mulberry to deeply hydrate skin, a non-comedogenic formula that lets the skin breathe & a BlueShield technology to protect against all UV rays & pollution. No Plastic ingredient (Cyclopentasiloxane i.e. a harmful silicone) used. Dermatologically tested & certified.

Price: Rs 599

Belora Cosmetics is an eco-chic & cruelty-free brand. At Belora, a key parameter for each product is to deliver high impact. All products are designed to bring the best of both worlds – high-performance makeup that’s good to the skin too. Glamour with nature, crazy fun with responsible ethos.