Introducing Myank Nagpal: Architecting India’s Future in Luxury Timepieces with French Connection

French Connection is one international brand name to reckon with, especially in the sphere of watches, courtesy of the chic and elegant style that these timepieces exude. French Connection watches have gained a cult following over an extended period of time and ILG India Fashion LLP is a renowned company responsible for manufacturing the aforementioned brand, as well as several other esteemed brands. In August 2019, ILG India Fashion LLP was an attempt to bridge a certain gap between the Indian and international fashion markets by manufacturing and trading wristwatches of international brands.

One of the key factors contributing to the remarkable success of the company can be attributed to the exceptional leadership of Mr. Myank Nagpal, the current CEO of ILG India Fashion LLP. Myank’s journey from his impressive educational background, including a dual Master’s degree from Monash University, Australia, to his international sales experience at Foxtel Australia, has shaped him into a qualified and innovative CEO. Inspired by his personal values, he aims to foster an engaging dialogue between India and other countries, aligning his beliefs with the brand’s mission.

ILG India Fashion LLP is not only a leading name in watches but also excels in jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and fragrances, it takes pride in its ability to maintain a prestigious stature. The company’s extensive family of celebrated brands, including Ducati, Ben Sherman, Bench, Swiss Military by Hanowa, and Cerruti 1881, exemplifies ILG India Fashion LLP’s commitment to collaborating with like-minded partners who share their passion for excellence.

Climbing the ladder of success sure needs a whole lot of inspiration and Myank Nagpal’s vision revolves around creating a world-class organisation with innovation at its core. All in all, ILG India Fashion LLP is your one-stop shop for all things luxurious and chic when it comes to fashion, courtesy of the brand providing exceptional value to customers through innovative products and services that exceed expectations.