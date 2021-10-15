Introducing Serums By Myglamm: Where Science Meets Nature

The most impactful step in a skincare routine, a powerhouse serum, drenches skin in pure treatment. MyGlamm is proud to launch its first range of serums in 5 highly effective ingredients that have been enriched with advanced natural ingredients in the brand’s signature innovative style.

Botanical extracts, antioxidants, minerals, and other dermatologically proven, potent ingredients sink easily into the skin and get to work with ultra-concentrated, easy-to-use formulations that have been created keeping Indian skincare concerns in mind. From acne issues and wrinkles to dark spots, dryness and irritation, here’s your very own skincare superhero in a bottle! Crafted using fuss-free ingredients for skin that is radiant, refreshed, clean and blemish-free.

Fueled by the idea of loving and protecting the skin while keeping it looking youthful, the range of serums deliver profound results across all age groups, and are made with the no nasties formulation: free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, SLS and mineral oils, ensuring no side-effects.

MyGlamm’s new range of serums will be exclusively available on www.myglamm.com, on the MyGlamm app as well as MyGlamm retail outlets across India.

The MyGlamm Serum Range

MyGlamm 3% Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Serum- Enriched with Kakadu Plum & Marine Algae

MyGlamm 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum- Enriched with Pomegranate & Licorice

MyGlamm 10% Niacinamide Clarifying Serum- Enriched with Moringa & Tiger Grass

MyGlamm 1% Retinol Age-Defying Serum- Enriched with Caffeine & Aloe Leaf Extract

MyGlamm 1% Multi-Peptide Collagen Boosting Serum- Enriched with Sweet Almond & Marula