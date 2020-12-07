Introducing Sheaffer’s newest collection at William Penn

William Penn is pleased to announce the launch of the iconic American brand Sheaffer’s new pens collections called Legacy, Prelude and Reminder.

Sheaffer Legacy is a hallmark that transforms the very act of writing into a luxurious experience. It is for those loyal fans who are collectors and creative alike, sharing our commitment to quality craftsmanship and our passion for innovative design. The Sheaffer Legacy comes in rollerball pens in matte black, chrome and 23K gold plated.

Sheaffer Prelude is well-known for its high comfort factor and has been long referred to as the writer’s pen; it is expertly balanced to provide true enjoyment with every stroke. It also bears the Sheaffer white dot symbol of quality and prestige, this pen delivers excellence. Sheaffer Prelude includes a rollerball pen, a ballpoint pen, a fine and a medium fountain pen in deep blue with chrome plated trim and a fine fountain in red lacquer with chrome plated trim.

Sheaffer Reminder is a master of design ingenuity, which features the Sheaffer clickable clip that was first introduced in the 1960s. The smart design prevents the clip from attaching to a pocket, lapel, or sheets of paper whenever the writing tip is activated. The Sheaffer Reminder is a ballpoint pen that comes in matte blue or matte grey lacquer with black PVD trim.

For anyone who enjoys writing, these Sheaffer pens are the best way to bring that experience up a notch while also making an impression. Bold, visionary and innovative, these pens come in a Sheaffer standard gift box.