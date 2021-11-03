Introducing Skyn Organic: Conscious & clean skincare

Introducing Skyn Organics a conscious and cruelty-free skincare brand with a range of skincare products that are paraben, silicon & sulfate-free with natural ingredients, and no-animal testing. Gentle on your skin and the planet, all the products are made using a rich amalgamation of natural plant extracts & are naturally derived. Free from all toxic chemicals, Skyn Organics products are IFRA certified.

Amidst all the hustle and bustle of the festive season, taking proper care of your skin can often take a backseat and your skin’s natural glow can take a drastic decline. Skyn Organic Co. is at your service with its clean products made with naturally derived plant extracts.

Under Eye Serum

Specially formulated to target the delicate under eye area with active extracts of Horse Chestnut, Green Tea, and Liquorice, our under eye serum helps in reducing puffy eyes, dark circles, under eye wrinkles, pro-aging lines and more.

Quantity: 30ml

Price: INR 1750/-

Micellar Water Make-Up Remover

Remove your make-up fuss free using our micellar water made with pure rose and tulsi water. Suitable for all skin types, it also cleanses the dirt build-up whilst soothing and purifying your skin.

Quantity: 200ml

Price: INR 825/-

Brazilian Volcanic Green Clay Facial Mask

Consisting of concentrated levels of naturally occurring minerals, our facial mask is made from the ancient muddy clay pits in Brazil and is great for acne-prone skin. Helps in removing oiliness, impurities and sweat patches, this refreshing face mask deep cleanses your skin and reverses the damage caused by pollution.

Quantity: 50ml

Price: INR 850/-

Pure Rose Water Face & Body Mist

Ethically Sourced, locally produced, made from the roses of Kannauj. Our face and body mist balances and restores pH levels whilst having a cooling & refreshing effect on your skin. Spritz your way into all your days with this steam distilled pure rose water mist.

Quantity: 200ml

Price: INR 995/-

Hydrating Night Cream

Our cream is sourced out of Kashmiri saffron, patchouli oil, and Rosewater for the deep hydration of the skin. Alongside the endless brightening and smoothing effects of Saffron, it is very rich in antioxidants and delays aging of the skin. Patchouli essential oil is hailed for its use in skin cell regeneration. The cream is a perfect blend for hydrated and well moisturized skin which gives you the glow you deserve.

Quantity: 30gm

Price: INR 1595/-

Tuberose Body Lotion

A rejuvenating blend of tuberose, pomegranate, and saffron, our body lotion deeply moisturizes and nourishes your skin. A rich blend of natural butters with no harmful chemicals, this body lotion has a gentle replenishing effect.

Quantity: 200ml

Price: INR 1150/-