Introducing the all-new avatar of Storyboard – Storyboard18

For more than two decades, Network18’s flagship platform, Storyboard has created an unmatched benchmark in chronicling the business of brands and the people that build them. The platform has covered important brand transformations, fundamental changes in the media space, and big events in the advertising and marketing industry. Embracing new beginnings to expand and grow, the platform announces a refreshed identity as Storyboard18.

To celebrate the new beginning, Storyboard18 – Network18 introduces a new 6-part digital + TV special series ‘Build To Last’ from 6th November onwards. Hosted by Raja Rajamannar, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer and President – Healthcare Business, Mastercard, the show will aim to decode what it takes to build enduring Indian brands. The pandemic has given rise to increasingly complex and uncertain times. Brands and businesses test the threshold of endurance to survive and most importantly thrive. The ‘Build to Last’ series will bring forth a line-up of insight-packed stories spotlighting legacy and modern marketers building enduring and legendary brands and businesses out of India.

The series will feature eminent industry leaders including Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho; Roman Saini, Co-founder, Unacademy and Karan Shroff, Partner and CMO, Unacademy; Varun Alagh, Co-founder, Mamaearth; Rajashree R, Global CMO, TCS; Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive (Personal Care), ITC Ltd, amongst others. It will help the audiences learn how companies can reinvent brands in the modern world, the importance of cultivating and sustaining an innovative mindset, finding success in India and Bharat; most important of all, how the best companies harness the power of Purpose and People-first cultures in building enduring brands and businesses.

Delshad Irani, Editor, Storyboard18 stated, “More than just a show, Storyboard today has grown into a platform that brings the spotlight on the ever-evolving world of advertising and marketing. It has set new benchmarks in reportage and coverage of brands that trace the paradigm shift that occurred in the last two decades. Now, as we circle back to reinvent the wheel – we are excited to launch Storyboard18 which chart new avenues for our existing platform. Kick-starting the new chapter, we have a special series, ‘Build To Last’ that brings together industry stalwarts and presents the look book of the modern A&M world with insights, analysis, and case studies”

Storyboard18, in its new avatar, will be the one-stop platform where it all begins for brands and their makers. Storyboard18 will be available across CNBC-TV18, CNBCT1V8.COM, Forbes India, and Moneycontrol.