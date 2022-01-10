Introducing The Manish Malhotra Luxe Bridal Vanity Kit Exclusively By Myglamm

Getting your wedding beauty looks on point is an important aspect of the wedding planning timeline. After all, you want to look picture-perfect and radiant on your special day, and that takes some work and planning. The wedding, eponymous with rituals and traditions, marks the beginning of her wondrous journey, complete with memories and sentiments – making it one of the most photographed days of her life.

Manish Malhotra Beauty Exclusively by MyGlamm has specially curated a Bridal Vanity Kit that features Manish’s top ten bridal favourites that offer luxe makeup and artisanal skincare products. Be it the Kesar face pack or the Sandalwood SPF gel, the collection has something for all the discerning brides to cherish. We know that the morning glow is important but what’s even more pivotal, is your glamour quotient as the sun goes down – for which their makeup range boasts a stellar selection. From the radiant hi-shine lipstick for a bold touch, mascara and glitter eyeliner for letting your lashes do the talking, to the face and body highlighter to lend a glimmering path as you walk down the aisle, Manish Malhotra – The Bridal Vanity Kit celebrates brides in their original spirit and emotions that emanate their individuality in entirety.

It’s fair to say that the new age bride likes to take charge of all the wedding preps from scratch. While decor, outfits and even locations are at the forefront of all the spadework, the Manish Malhotra Luxe Bridal Vanity Kit would be a perfect addition to the bridal trousseau that would be apt for every occasion.

Manish Malhotra’s Top Ten Bridal Favourites:



Manish Malhotra Sandalwood & Saffron Sheet Mask

This Manish Malhotra Sandalwood & Saffron Brightening Sheet Mask is inspired by time-tested skincare secrets from ancient traditions that have been handed down by generations of Indian women. Sandalwood & Saffron brightening sheet mask is made with natural bamboo fibers, it is biodegradable and has natural extracts from sandalwood, saffron, and green tea that reinforce the skin’s natural protective barrier, brighten and act as a shield against free radicals. The sandalwood extracts help in moisture retention and cleanse the skin.

Price: 249/-



Manish Malhotra Kesar Face Pack Gel

Manish Malhotra Kesar Face Pack Gel is made with pure, natural ingredients; a timeless recipe that gives radiant, brighter and younger looking skin. It is blended with aloe vera juice and kesar that are known for their hydrating, healing and regenerative properties. They also lighten dark spots and pigmentation, and tone and firm the skin. This nourishing mask is further infused with ginger, a powerful antioxidant that also improves circulation.

Price: 945/-

Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel

Manish Malhotra Sandalwood SPF 25 Gel is made with pure, natural ingredients; a recipe curated to protect the skin from sun damage for healthier, radiant skin. It is blended with aloe vera juice, sandalwood, haldi and chamomile; all are known to be deeply nourishing, healing and hydrating. They help protect skin from sun damage and reduce inflammation, leaving you with brighter skin. This gentle yet effective sunscreen is further infused with chamomile oil, coconut oil and olive oil, for their antiseptic and soothing properties.

Price: 945/-

Manish Malhotra 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette – Rendezvous

They gleam and glow, sleek like liquid metal and smooth like cream—perfect companions for a night about town or a glamorous day out. The Manish Malhotra 9 in 1 Eyeshadow Palette by MyGlamm delivers powerful, statement colour in three luxurious finishes—foil, metallic and matte, to help you create everything from a smouldering, smoky eye, to an attention-grabbing splash of colour and everything in between. Powder-free, creamy and long-lasting, one swipe is all it takes to get ready. Eye candy, quite literally.

Price: 1850/-

Manish Malhotra Glitter Eyeliner – Black Moon



Black Moon is a black shade, you can never go wrong with a classic. A little glitter and a whole lot of glamm! The Manish Malhotra Glitter Eyeliner by MyGlamm is a smooth, waterproof and transfer-proof pencil eyeliner. It’s versatile enough to create everything from a fashion-forward graphic winged liner to a sultry smokey eye. Made to last all night long, this glitter eyeliner uplifts any ensemble.

Price: 850/-

Manish Malhotra Soft Matte Lipstick – Blush Rose

Blush Rose is a muted pink shade with blue undertones that will give you a fresh look. A velvet cream lipstick in rich colour – that’s the dream, isn’t it? Manish Malhotra Soft Matte Lipsticks by MyGlamm bring together an absolutely luxurious matte finish with a delightfully creamy texture – the best of both worlds! Glides on effortlessly with a light-as-air feel, these lipsticks are enriched with tropical oil for petal soft, matte pouts.

Price: 950/-

Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipstick – Vintage Wine

Vintage Wine is a bewitching blackberry shade that’s perfect for a night on the town. A true head-turner knows she has a good thing with this range of Manish Malhotra Hi-Shine Lipsticks by MyGlamm. Intense colours and smooth, glossy textures that add another dimension to your lips. Your new pout favourite glides across like decadent butter. The lipsticks have an even texture with serious staying power. Let your lips do the talking.

Price: 950/-

Manish Malhotra Face & Body Highlighter

As natural as a sunkissed shine, as glam as a goddess, get a glow like no other with the Manish Malhotra Face & Body Highlighter exclusively by MyGlamm. This smooth, gel-like, all-over luminizer is designed to give you the ultimate liquid metal sheen, dewy radiant skin and help every curve catch the light.

Price: 1250/-

Manish Malhotra Gel Finish Nail Lacquer – Blush Babe

You’ve got that summer-ready manicure with the perfect shape. Dress your nails up in summer sophistication with Manish Malhotra Gel Finish Nail Lacquer by MyGlamm. Featuring 20 luxe pastel shades inspired by all things summer, with a hi-shine, gel finish. Its non-toxic, quick-drying formula delivers salon-ready nails in a single stroke. Get that glossy gel look on the go with long-lasting shine! From classic nudes and sandy pinks to pistachio greens and calm blues, explore the shades of summer with Manish Malhotra Beauty.

Blush Babe: is a pink shade that reminds us of that perfectly flushed face after a morning swim.

Price: 295/-

Manish Malhotra Antimicrobial Facial Wipes

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Antimicrobial Facial Wipes are cleansing and makeup-removing facial wipes that are gentle on your skin and highly effective. These pH-balanced, antimicrobial facial cleansing wipes are designed to gently sanitize your skin while whisking away impurities, makeup, and excess oil with just a wipe. Its soothing blend of vitamin E oil and rosemary oil tones, hydrates and calms your skin while antimicrobial neem, aloe vera, and olive extracts are incredibly nourishing. So, your skin is instantly cleansed and delicately scented with the oud’s sweet and woody aroma that eases you into a tranquil state of mind.

Price: 349/-

Available at the Manish Malhotra Flagship Stores – Mumbai , Delhi and Hyderabad.

MyGlamm App and Website.