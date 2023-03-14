Introducing the New Kiko Milano Energy Shake Collection: Your New Vegan Beauty Routine

Give your beauty routine an energy boost with the new KIKO MILANO Energy Shake Collection. Offering a lineup of high-impact cosmetic products created especially for your beauty with performing vegan formulas. This collection is the ultimate energizer to jump-start your day.

Formulas do the most and stay the distance: enriched with ingredients with boosting properties, they also bring a high payoff impact to your look. Packed with goodness, Energy Shake Collection products are vegan and formulated without animal-origin ingredients. The packaging has an innovative design that inspires freshness and vitality. It’s fuel for your skin, so get ready to feel lifted.

Kickstarted skincare

Get skin that feels as good as your body does with a trio of products that will give you an early morning shake-up. Begin with Face & Eyes Cleansing Butter, enriched with Coffee Seed Oil that makes your skin feel clean and bright but never tight or with any trace of oily marks. Next, apply Ginger Brightening Face Mask, enriched with vitamin C, ginseng, and ginger extracts containing energizing properties to help reveal a bright complexion. While the mask is doing its work, press Pearly Coffee Eye Patches to your under-eyes to help reduce signs of fatigue as it is enriched with coffee extract. Available in a pack of 30 nourishing and brightening single-use eye contour masks. Each one is enriched with coffee extract.

A full-force face

Create an effortlessly perfect base with a dual-ended, hydrating Hydra Duo Stick Foundation. Enriched with coffee extract, it offers a creamy foundation at one end and a blending brush at the other. It’s the perfect on-the-go format for easy, fast application. Reach for Hydra Lightening Cushion Concealer to cover dark circles and imperfections. Enriched with coffee extracts, it’ll give your undereye area a boost. Next, use the Retractable Kabuki Brush to apply Long Lasting Bronzer and Long Lasting Blush, each enriched with coffee seed oil and with an orange aroma guaranteed to invigorate your senses. Try the innovative pH Lips & Cheeks Coffee Blush. The intensity and color will vary depending on your skin pH, meaning the shade will adapt perfectly to your skin. The blush’s jelly-fresh texture will feel refreshing on your skin. Then dot Long Lasting Highlighter to the high cheeks for a natural look and healthy glow.

Energized eyes

Open your eyes with products designed to show you’re wide awake. Begin by blending matte and metallic tones of the Ginseng Eyeshadow Palette in order to have an extreme color payoff, playing with a shades combination that accentuates your eye color. Amp up the intensity with Ginseng Metal Liquid Eyeshadow, patting the liquid-to-powder formulation on top of your base eyeshadow for a super metallic finish. With a long-lasting formula of up to 10 hours and a super blendable, light texture that dries quickly, it goes as hard as you do.

Next, choose an eyeliner to define the shape of your eye, scribbling Ginseng Eyeliner & Kajal for a creamy texture or choosing All Day Lasting Liquid Eyeliner for one stroke of easy use, long-lasting color up to 24h.

Accentuate your lashes with 36H Lasting Double Effect Mascara, a multifunction product enriched with boosting ingredients, such as coffee extract and shea butter, that delivers volume and length effects and an extra dark finish. To complete the look, fill your brows with Eyebrow Filler & Fixer Mascara. The jelly texture and long-lasting formula are enriched with filler properties. Acts as not only a filler but a serum, too. Easy to apply, it dries quickly, meaning you can swiftly move on to your lip look.

Lush lips

Hydrate, soften, and smooth your lips with a slick of Serum Lip Balm, a moisturizing colored lip balm with a radiant finish. This product is enriched with oil coffee extract and has a vanilla aroma. Or, if you’d like a high-octane lip look, choose Ginseng Matte Lip Stylo, enriched with boosting that delivers a double whammy – full-color release and total comfort on your lips.

Rest & recharge

What to do when the day is coming to a close and the high-energy action is over? Reach for Warm & Cold Gel Beads Mask, a dual-use eye gel mask. Apply it warm for a relaxing effect or keep it fresh for an anti-fatigue effect and apply it to swollen, puffy eyes for instant relief. Perfect for a chilled-out wind-down, it’s your ultimate self-care go-to product.

Kick back, enjoy the time to relax, and get ready for another high-energy day tomorrow…