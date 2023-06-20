Introduction of New Saving & Current Account Schemes For Customers of Different Segments

New Delhi, 19th June 2023: With an unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Union Bank Of India introduced below mentioned four new CASA schemes:

UNION UNNATI: The Current Account for women is introduced Recognizing the growing number of women entrepreneurs and professionals.

Key features of the scheme are:

Free Cancer care coverage (Breast, Ovarian, Cervical)

Free personal accident cover and air accident cover

Concession in ROI on MSE loan

Concession in retail loan processing charges

Bare minimum service charges

UNION SAMRIDDHI: This account scheme is specifically tailored to empower women by providing them with a safe and convenient avenue to save and manage their finances.

Key features of the scheme are:

Free Cancer care coverage (Breast, Ovarian, Cervical)

Free personal accident cover and air accident cover

Concession in processing charges on retail loans

Concession in ROI of Pre-approved personal loan

Bare minimum service charges

UNION SAMMAN: Saving Account for Pensioners.

Key features of the scheme are:

Free door-step banking 12+1 times per annum (facility available at identified locations).

Free personal accident cover and air accident cover

Concession in ROI and processing charges on UNION CASH loan.

Free health check-up

UNION SBCHS: Union Bank of India understands the importance of cooperative housing societies in fostering a sense of community and affordable housing solutions.

Key features of the scheme are:

Concession in processing charges on loans for purchase of Solar Lights/Plants, Gensets, Elevators, and other machinery for usage in society.

Concession in ROI and processing charges on home and vehicle loans to key managerial persons of the society.

Concession in processing charges on home, vehicle, and education loan to society/flat owners.

As a trusted financial partner, Union Bank of India remains committed to providing exceptional customer service, innovative products, and financial solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our valued clients. To learn more about these account schemes or to open an account, visit any union Bank branch or our website at www.unionbankofindia.co.in.