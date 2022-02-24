Inveda Gets The best of Korean Skincare Instilled With The Goodness Of Ayurveda

Korean skincare routine is the most talked-about trend in the beauty industry. The positive highlight of this trend is that k-beauty focuses on using natural ingredients that are basic and protect the skin from any potential skin issues. Inveda is proud to infuse Ayurvedic ingredients that replenish your beauty with natural care.

Cica is one of the popular skincare active of the moment. It is a miraculous ingredient that’s often found in Korean beauty products, and it’s been claimed as gentle enough for even the most sensitive and reactive skin types. It has gained popularity in skincare in recent years as a result of its calming and therapeutic effects. Cica’s myriad benefits are based on its chemical compositions- amino acids, beta-carotene, fatty acids, and phytochemicals, including vitamins C, A, B1, and B2. These components are packed with antioxidants, which give skin an antimicrobial boost and provide anti-inflammatory benefits.

Inveda and its Ayurveda-inspired products have collaborated with the Korean skincare techniques, which promises an effective result. The range of products is suitable for every skin and is witnessed to resolve many skincare problems. Cica being the active ingredient in Inveda-Korean beauty, the definition of skincare has been recognized for being 100% effective.

CICA HEALING KIT

The luxurious Korean + Ayurveda Concept, First time in India by Inveda. Cica Healing Kit is invented with the philosophy of merging Ayurveda with Korean technology for 10 times faster action for flawless youthful skin. It penetrates deeper into the tired skin, concentrates the skin texture during the night, and forms a moisturizing film, perfecting comfortable and moist skin. Additionally, it builds protein that reduces pigmentation, eliminates aging & promotes collagen to heal, nourish & moisturize deeply without clogging your pores.

The kit comprises of the following products

CICA HEALING FACE WASH, is a profound cleanser for all types of skin, especially for sensitive skin that removes the excess sebum and deep-seated residue, with its thick foam and amazing adherence. Dense Consistency that clears pores. By delivering a thick and fun froth from the rich-finished equation at the touch of water.

CICA HEALING DAY CREAM, created for sensitive skin is a multi-purpose soothing cream for dry skin irritations with imparting long-lasting moisture with a fresh texture. Repair & soothe damaged skin quickly, create a cica barrier to protect the skin from the external environment, and give a calming effect.

CICA HEALING NIGHT CREAM improves skin’s blood circulation just as the blend of collagen and skin tissue. By joining Cica benefits into your everyday skincare routine, you’ll be supporting your skin’s basic design in this way, battling off the indications of maturing – wrinkles and loss of firmness.