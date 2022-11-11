Inveda: Making Men’s Skincare Effortless, Yet Glowing

Men have been redefining the beauty world, breaking the taboo with the widespread use and talks of skincare. Beauty does not have any gender, and neither should self-care. Men deserve to take care of their skin and groom themselves too! Thus, This International Men’s Day, Inveda encourages men to take care of their skin regime with the goodness of Ayurvedic Herbs and Natural Ingredients sourced from mother nature. Enclosed is the especially curated list of some highly recommended skincare products from Inveda- Natural Ayurveda

Whitening Cream For Men: The finest care is required for demanding skin. And being a man does not exclude you from caring about the way your skin looks. Whitening Cream for Men effectively eliminates sunburn and black spots and gives you smooth, and toned skin. Infused with Almond, Vitamin E and Rice Bran Oil, Skin becomes visibly smoother, and brighter.

Dry Oil: Inveda’s all-in-one Dry Oil is an effective ultra-lightweight organic, luxury moisturizing oil. It offers complete intensive hydration treatment for the face, body & hair- keeping them soft and supple. Packed with the goodness of ayurvedic ingredients, it effectively treats flaky and dry skin. Grab your hands on this oil and get deeply nourished skin!

Beard and Moustache Oil: Your Beard and Moustache also require care for that well-kept clean look. This extraordinary oil is a mix of 5 Ayurvedic natural ingredients. It moisturizes your Beard and improves the style. It controls sebum production, aids in preventing acne brought on by blocked pores, shields skin from photoaging, and sun damage. Its non-greasy, non-irritating formula can be immediately absorbed into the skin, acting as a superb natural moisturizer and stimulating growth.

Beard and Moustache Cleanser: Beard & Moustache Cleanser removes all pollutants and deeply cleanses while locking in moisture without stripping it from your skin. The beard hair collects all the small impurities, which can cause skin issues. This cleanser has rosemary and olive extracts, which deeply wash and nourish the Beard. It is the ideal face and beard wash solution for both, the regulation of natural sebum and preserving moisture.

Lime Peel and Neem Face Wash: Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, this face wash ensures a refreshing feeling all day long while removing excess oil, grime, and pollutants for an energetic purifying impact. It is essential for clearing clogged pores and restoring the freshness of your skin. It works amazingly on the skin to treat various skin issues, including acne, blemishes, scars, and pigmentation.