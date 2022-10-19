Inveda: One stop for all your festive giftings!

As the festive season advances, it’s time to drive toward the royal treatment you deserve! This festive season lets that beauty, strength, and warmth reflect in your skin. While you are already prepared with your festive season outfits and looks, let us not forget to schedule your skincare! Channel your royalty with some luxurious skincare products from Inveda: Natural Ayurveda. With wisdom, an in-depth understanding of mindful beauty, and the power of Ayurveda, Inveda strongly emphasizes improving its customer’s welfare-driven solutions.

The fun yet hectic routine of the festive season tires one out, which could quickly result in skin breakouts and damage. But do not worry; we have the right range of products to keep your skin smooth, healthy, and royal! Thus, we’ve put together this list of our favorite and most luxurious skincare products that you must have to bedazzle everyone this festive season.

Luxurious Skincare Kit

The finest, natural, organic skincare is a must for the festive season, and we bring you just that with The Luxurious Skincare kit. It contains – Neem & Gotukola face wash, Sunscreen Cream Gel SPF 50, Whitening Cream, Anti Pigmentation Blend, and Concentrated Vitamin C serum 20%. Start your mornings with the Neem & Gotukola face wash, enjoy a glowing day and nourish your skin in the end with the Pigmentation blend. This kit gains radiance and sheen as it gradually builds collagen, giving skin a hydrated, youthful glow, reduced pores, and consistent skin tone.

Bridal glow kit

The Bridal Glow kit shows no signs of strain on your skin, whether from the wedding decorations or running errands! It contains – Kumkumadi Tailam Ubtan Facewash, Kumkumadi Tailam Face Scrub, Kumkumadi Tailam Face Cream, Glow Face Pack, Glow & Radiance Blend, and Overnight Lip Sleeping Masque. Enhance your natural glow with organic components like Kumkumadi Tailam, saffron, liquorice, orange peel extracts, apricot extracts, walnut shell extracts, and many other natural herbs. With the inner bridal glow, you also get Hydrated Skin, Reduced Acne, and a Unified Complexion.