Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ICCI) Addressed Nation on the Occasion of 75th Independence Day

New Delhi: Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) in its endeavour supports SMEs and Start-ups that enriches the ecosystem of Government Relations, International Presence, Global Business Relations and Investor Support for Indian MSMEs. ICCI aims to bring Government agencies, overseas ventures and Indian businesses under one roof to enhance the economic & social development of the nation.

ICCI with the vision of accelerating entrepreneurship and supporting Indian Businesses addressed the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day 2021 by hosting the Indian Flag followed by Freedom for Education and Unemployment. The Inauguration is developed for the welfare of a deprived section of society held in New Delhi. ICCI management motivated neighbourhood women with certificates to adapt new skills development.

ICCI contributed cultural activities like Group Dance, Solo Dance Performances and Poem Competition for the upliftment of slum children. This has been done following all safety protocols like social distancing and sanitization.

Mr. Rishabh Malhotra, Vice President of ICCI said, “Apart from accelerating entrepreneurship and supporting Indian Businesses, we addressed the nation on Independence Day with the Freedom for Education & Unemployment for needy people who live in Slum areas. We aim to support and addressed the people about the need for basic education and skill development programs which will bring social and economic development to the nation.”