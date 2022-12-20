Inventys Research Company Embarks on INR1200 Crores Expansion on a Greenfield Site for Specialty Chemicals

Mumbai, December 20, 2022: Inventys Research Company, India’s leading research-driven Custom Chemicals Manufacturer, has recently announced its expansion plans. Inventys has started the project activities to install a large debt-free capacity on a 17-acre greenfield site in MIDC Butibori, Nagpur.

Inventys intends to add – over three phases – a new reaction capacity of 300+ batch and flow reactors. A total new reaction capacity of more than 2,000,000 liters is expected to be added needing investment in excess of INR 1,200 crores. Phase 1 of the expansion is supported by the private equity infusion led by Plutus Wealth Management LLP and India Inflection Opportunity Fund, managed by Pantomath Capital Management Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Deepak Birewar, Chairman & MD, Inventys Research, said, “Our USP lies in our ability to develop highly complex chemicals across various life science segments. We are now aiming to rapidly scale further with capital, regulatory permissions, process technology, product pipeline, and customer demand already secured. Phase 1 of the expansion is expected to be completed in FY2024. We are delighted to have partnered with our investors. They believe in us and will support us in our growth journey.”

Inventys is India’s reliable and responsible custom manufacturer of Advanced Intermediates, Actives, and specialty chemicals – a research-driven Custom Chemicals Manufacturing company – with a heritage of demonstrated excellence in process development, process scale-up, process engineering, project management, and finally in consistent reliable custom manufacturing of chemicals for Crop Projection, Pharmaceutical, and other Fine / Specialty applications. Growing a product from the laboratory stage to 100+MT-level production is one of the company’s significant strengths.

Inventys strongly adheres to the principles of circularity. Having successfully converted more than 66% of its energy usage from non-depletable resources and more than 25% of its revenue from non-effluent-generating processes – the company was recently awarded the ‘Best Green Process award’ (2022) in the sustainable category at FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Award 2022 for developing chemical process involving Zero Effluent Generation Technology.