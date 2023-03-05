Invest Saudi Platform Provides Open Access to 212 Industrial Investment Opportunities

Saudi Arabia’s industry and mineral resources Minister, H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef has announced that the Invest Saudi platform is currently offering investors 212 industrial investment opportunities. The announcement was made during the Minister’s participation in the Al-Ahsa Investments forum 2023, where he highlighted the importance of unlocking the potential of industrial development to the achievement of Vision 2030.

“As we work toward achieving our aspirations for a vibrant, thriving, and ambitious nation, our National Industrial Strategy (NIS) will be vital to accelerating and diversifying the Kingdom’s industrial development. By supporting the development of a flexible industrial economy, forming an integrated industrial center, and achieving global leadership in manufacturing, we will be one step closer to achieving our aspiration to become a leading global industrial powerhouse,” said H.E. Bandar Alkhorayef.

In support of Vision 2030, the National Strategy is targeting growth across four core sectors – industry, logistics, energy, and mining – by building world-class supply chains, rowing its industrial business base, encouraging trade and enabling exports, and cultivating a culture of innovation and know-how. In line with these growth objectives, ssignificant opportunities for mining and industry exist in Al-Ahsa, which is in eastern Saudi Arabia. Currently, there are 224 valid mining licenses and 12 mining centers in the area, making it a crucial contributor to the mining sector in the Kingdom. With its strategic location, Al-Ahsa Governorate is one of the most competitive regions in the Kingdom, home to many industries including energy, industry, mining, and logistic services. Al-Ahsa is also strengthening the Kingdom’s capabilities in agriculture, trade, and services. Demonstrating Al-Ahsa’s growing industrial based, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cites and Technology has 300 factories located in its freezone Modon.