Investors Clinic announces ‘Laxmmi-Bomb Propfest’

Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company today announced that the company is organizing “Laxmmi Bomb” Propfest from November 7-8, 2020, at Radisson Blu, Sector 18 Noida. The propfest offers ‘unbelievable and bomb’ offers which are set to make a ‘dhamaka’ in the real estate sector right before the onset of Diwali.

Investors Clinic showcases a wide buffet of more than 60 commercial and residential project offerings by all the leading developers in the ‘Laxmmi Bomb Propfest’. Some other incredible offers such as on-spot discounts, swap scheme and additional-free surface area (up to 25-45%) can also be availed on each booking during the fest. However, in order to maintain the Covid protocols and ensure social distancing, pre-appointments to the event have been booked.

The company recently concluded a Propfest with a remarkable sale of 225 crores during Navratri wherein, 15 leading developers participated. The company received more than 1000 enquiries from the customers during this three-day event.

Speaking on the Propfest, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “Diwali is around the corner and maximum properties are sold during this auspicious festival. We are not leaving any stone unturned to bring customers to our fold by offering them the best possible rates and schemes. Ab hoga Diwali ka dhamaal kyuki offers hain bemisaal”