Investors Clinic hands over a Disinfection Tunnel to Noida Police Station for the protectors

Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company, is committed to fight against Covid 19. The company announced that it has handed over a Disinfection Tunnel to Sector 135,Noida Police Station. Earlier, Investors Clinic has also offered 100 rooms in its project Beetle Lap for the quarantine facility. On a weekly basis, the company is contributing grains to local staff for distribution. IC has contributed more than 5000 kgs of rice and 750 dal till date.

Mr. Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “Everyone is doing their bit to fight against this epidemic, hoping that the situation will improve and the lockdown will be over soon. As an organization we have always been in the forefront towards nation building. In these tough times we have been contributing our bit towards society and will continue to support not only our staff but also each and every individual who needs to be taken care of.”

Speaking on the occasion, Yogesh Kumar Malik, SHO, Noida, Sector 135 Police Station, said, “It will be good for general public as well as police staff at our police station. A proper sanitization is the need of the hour and the disinfection tunnel will ensure hygiene and safety for everyone.”