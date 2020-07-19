Investors Clinic introduces ‘Property Swap’ for stuck real estate property buyers Targets 5000 + transactions, in the next three months

New Delhi, July 19, 2020: Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company announced a new model to offer relief to the aggrieved real-estate customers. IC’s new business model, ‘Property Swap’, is a noble move to help buyers stuck with projects both in housing as well as commercial real estate properties. Customers facing issues with undelivered projects can upgrade their property through contract restructuring.

IC has partnered with five reputed builders; M3M, Migsun Group, Supertech, Bhutani Group, and Home and Soul. The strategic tie-up will enable customers to reach out to developers for upgrading or exchanging their properties. IC will help in restructuring investments either within the same developer or by shifting to another developer.

Customers of any real estate company, whether in housing or commercial, across Delhi-NCR, who are facing problems with their current developers can contact IC experts for availing the best deals in lieu of their stuck investments. IC experts will do the due diligence and offer ready to move in products from for restructuring the contract.

IC has formed a team of 100 senior executives to make the process of ‘Shift in Booking’ seamless from one developer to another. The paperwork will also be coordinated in a structured and digitally driven transparent manner so that both developers and customers can make the best out of the solution.

Speaking on the occasion, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “We can feel the hardships faced by real estate investors. To help them realize the potential of their existing investments which are at a dead end right now, we are offering this model. We hope to complete 5000 transactions and execution in the next three months. We are looking for more developers to join hands with us. The offer will be a win-win situation for everyone.”

“As they say, the crisis is the mother of all invention. While, on one hand, COVID-19 has impacted the real estate sector like any other sector, it has also pushed industry leaders to think of innovative solutions”, Katiyal further added.