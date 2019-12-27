Investors Clinic launched Year End Property Sale Fiesta this Christmas

On the occasion of Christmas, Investors Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancy firms, launched the exclusive Year End Property Sale Fiesta. The property festival offered on spot loan approvals, heavy discounts, ready-to-move-in options added with tailor made payment plans to woo consumers.

Speaking on the year end Property Sale Fiesta, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors Clinic said, “We always try to come up with innovative ideas which excite consumers to invest in properties. With 2019 coming towards its end, we wanted to wrap up the year on a positive note and build positive sentiments for the fraternity. With the slew of measures announced by the government this year, we expect 2020 to start with newer heights.”

Sunny Katyal, Co-Founder of Investors Clinic said, “The thought behind such festivals is to test our own parameters on how we can ideate and curate the best experiences for consumers, specially at a time when housing real estate is going through a slowdown. We are happy that the Property Fiesta received great response from property buyers. With such initiatives, we have already pioneered and scaled up the concept of offline offers and experiences for buyers.”

The event witnessed great footfall from consumers and received positive response around property purchase. Various lucrative offers like free registry, discount upto INR 2 lakhs, on spot booking, assured gifts on spot booking and 60 gms of gold were offered during the fiesta. The property prices started from INR 13.3 lakhs.