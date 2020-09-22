Investors Clinic launches 100 % Return – Dugna Offer

New Delhi, September 22, 2020: Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company today announced the launch of “100 % Return – DUGNA Offer” for real-estate customers in the commercial segment. The game-changer scheme has been introduced by IC to offer buyers something new and highly beneficial during trying COVID times. One of its kind schemes offers benefits on the area of the project chosen, based on the booking amount. If a consumer pays 30% as booking amount, the person will get 30 % extra area of the total area booked of the property.

In 100 % Return – DUGNA Offer Scheme the company is offering anywhere between 25 – 45% additional space to the customers. The customer can choose to make the maximum down payment up to 45% and can get additional space of 45%. The innovative offer works on reverse calculation as the inventory sizes cannot be changed. Depending on the paid booking amount, paid area and extra area will be calculated. Thus the customer pays for less and gets more free area.

Speaking on the launch, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “Real-estate is one of the most hit sectors during COVID; and innovation is the key to survive in the present market conditions. It was hence important to convert people who were holding investments. We have been at the forefront, offering the best schemes and delivering benefits to partner real-estate developers along with our existing 1.5 lakh satisfied customers. Smart investors have always benefitted from our offers. We have been able to sell more than 12k properties since the lockdown through simultaneous running 3 to 4 offers. Our last scheme of Swap Property has been a big hit, which was reloaded on huge public demand and is running successfully now.”

Reputed developers with a long track record of delivery and commitment like Bhutani Infra, Supertech Ltd &Migsun Group are participating in this scheme. Also, payment plans designed are possession-based, linked to minimizing risk, and all projects showcased under the scheme are RERA registered.