Investors Clinic sells 1000 Units of Bhutani Grandthum in 2 Months

Noida, January 14, 2020: Investors Clinic, India’s leading real estate consultancy, sold 1000 units of Bhutani ‘Grandthum’ within two months of its launch. This project was designed to help the ever-growing start-up community own their own fully-furnished office in easy instalments; without any interest, charges or property loan.

The revolutionary initiative, “Start-Up Nation” is a part of Bharat Badho Abhiyan, where in Investors Clinic is offering offices of different sizes at basic selling price of Rs.4996/- per sq ft. only. The Indian co-working industry has been a significant consumer of office space and has huge potential for growth. With fast paced growth trajectory in the start-up/ entrepreneur sector, commercial real estate will see consistent growth even during the slow paced momentum in real estate.

Speaking on the initial sales success, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder of Investors Clinic said, “There is an extreme slowdown in the real-estate housing sector aggravated by multiple factors in the economy, however, commercial real estate has been able to surpass the slowdown with consistent demand and growth from the corporate industry. We have been able to find a silver lining for the start-ups through this project. Achieving humongous numbers from start-ups during this downturn is an impressive and positive move for the whole real-estate industry. We have received an overwhelming response to our unique offer and these numbers are likely to surge in the near future. This is a moment of pride for us and I would like to congratulate my team at Investors Clinic.”