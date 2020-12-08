Investors Clinic to close the Financial Year with INR 7000 crore revenues

New Delhi: Investors Clinic (IC), the leading real estate consulting company is celebrating its 14th anniversary. Starting from a humble background, the company today has a yearly turnover of over INR 200 crores, with more than 20 offices, along with a presence in three countries.

Investors Clinic was the first company credited with ushering in professionalism to the real-estate sector. The company brought-in in identity and recognition to the property dealers and upgraded them from just being a brokerage firm to a full-fledged real-estate consultancy. IC provides employment to more than2000 people. On an average year on year, the company has sold more than 1000 properties each month, a remarkable achievement in the real estate sector.

Speaking on the 14th anniversary, Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic (IC) remembered, “When we started, we could sense the gap lying between developers and consumers, there was a trust deficit between the builders, broker and customers. IC was established with the aim of bridging this gap and making real estate brokerage an organized sector in the real estate business. We bridged this gap with our constant efforts and engagement with our customer base. Throughout our journey, we have focused on customer service. I believe that one satisfied customer brings in five more customers. This has been the success mantra for us.”

“Despite the present situation in the market, we are expected to close this financial year with more than 20 thousand properties sales worth more than INR 7000 crore. This has been possible only due to the commitment of our workforce towards our customers and the faith by our builder partners”, he further added.

Additionally, Investors Clinic has hired around 750 employees during the pandemic itself thereby bringing in the much-desired support to the real estate industry along with the much-starved advertising industry. His inimitable zeal and innovative thinking capability rightly earn him the title of being the ‘ARJUNA’ of the industry.