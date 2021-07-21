Investors in Elante Group secure a 20% increase in value preposition

Despite the second wave of the unprecedented pandemic, Elante Group demonstrates its passion & commitment towards its buyers, by ensuring no delay in their promise to help consumers bring alive their dream homes. The brand is happy to announce the launch of two of its luxury real estate projects in Gurugram, namely units CC-24 in Nirvana Country and CC-111 in in South City 2; each unit consisting of four flats. Each floor, priced at INR 2.5 crores, is equipped with world class amenities, 1 servant room and 2 dedicated parking slots. Moreover, they also offer other amenities such as a common café lounge, an 8 passenger lift as well as a terrace with a view. The location is located at the heart of Gurugram & is in close proximity to schools, hospitals and shopping hubs.

“Amidst these turbulent times, my goal was to ensure customer satisfaction & employee happiness. I am happy to say that we have played a major role in the employment and livelihood of 200 workers. This included ensuring their hygiene and safety. For the same, we took various proactive measures such as installing hand wash dispensers at various spots so that they could work in a risk free environment etc.” Said Mr. Akash Kohli, Founder and CEO, Elante Group.

“Another promise was to my customers. Ensuring timely completion of these luxury projects, is a testimony to our commitment & passion towards our clients. We continue to strive in creating value for the buyer. In fact, any buyer who has invested in us, in the last six months ago, can easily expect a rise of 15% – 20% in the value of the property. With these two projects, I am confident that we will be able to deliver a more diverse range of luxury offerings, with a higher value proposition, which is in line with the current demand in the industry. I am positive about the future & excited about what it holds for us.”

With the sole aim to provide luxurious housing options to buyers of Gurugram, Elante Group is focusing on providing real estate, which is in line with the current market dynamics, as well as customer needs & sentiment. Customer feedback, their customized needs & employee happiness forms the core of all decision making at this brand, which is the recipe behind its rising popularity & success.