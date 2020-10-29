InVideo launches world’s coolest campaign with comedian Rahul Subramanian to hire talented engineers

Popular stand-up comic Rahul Subramanian was in for a pleasant surprise when he received a communication from the web-based video editing platform InVideo. The communication invited Rahul to associate with a hiring campaign for InVideo. Yes, you heard it right — a hiring campaign.

InVideo has launched a unique drive to hire talented engineers and the platform is going the unconventional way to reach the best candidates. The communication sent to Rahul stated that he has the freedom “to shit on the product” and call a spade a spade. Rahul, whose comedy amazes everyone, was amazed with the transparency offered by InVideo.

Mr. Sanket Shah, Founder and CEO of InVideo, said, “The culture of InVideo has always been to speak the truth or not speak at all. We are a passionate young team and our platform is fast becoming the darling of content creators who heavily rely on video editing. We didn’t want to settle with a dull job invite. Our unique campaign is the reflection of our product and the work atmosphere at InVideo.”

To gauge just how unique is their hiring campaign, check out their posts inviting job applications. One of them reads:-

— #ProductionDatabase fix kia, toh zinda ho tum.

— Kabhi #Release k liye all nighter pull kia toh zinda ho tum,

— Kabhi #Local ka code #Server pe run kia, toh zinda ho tum,

— If #StackOverflow is bookmarked, toh zinda ho tum.

InVideo is looking out for such ‘Zinda Dil’ people.

Now, isn’t that a poem with which all engineers relate to? However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. InVideo is also going to leverage Rahul Subramanian’s Experimental Internet Comedy to hire the best engineering talent in the country. Furthermore, InVideo will also be using LinkedIn’s algorithm to reach out to engineers from all over the country.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first such unique communication campaign by InVideo. Prior to this, famous YouTuber Chris Record has also recorded a rap to promote the InVideo platform.