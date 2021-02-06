Invitation February 16th Boston – Online 2021 Outlook Family Office & Institutional Investor

Bostan, MA : The Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) is having a family office and institutional investor forum which will be limited in person in the Boston suburbs and online on February 16th from 8 a.m. eastern time to 5:00 p.m eastern time. They will be covering the economic outlook for 2021 with a distinctly Boston / New York / Northeast US point of view. They expect 350 people online more than 120 are already registered. They will broadcast the event globally all day. Their most recent audience size was 500+ for their January 12th-13th Silicon Valley conference.

The agenda is here – https://ivyfon.com/feb16forum/agenda.html.

You can register to view online via (free) Zoom here – https://ivyfon.com/feb16forum/registration.html.

Speakers include Michael Mescher of Gammon Capital, Joan Fallon of Curemark, Alan Snyder of Shinnecock Partners, Anthony Emtman of Ikigai Asset Management, and Alo Ghosh of AI Labs. More speakers are added after my signature.