IOB conducts customer outreach programme

Indian Overseas Bank, Lead Bank Chennai recently conducted a Mega Customer Outreach Programme wherein 21 Public and Private Sector Banks participated. The District Collector Dr.J.Vijaya Rani, IAS inaugurated the event and handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs.1035.00 Crores viz MSME Loans, Self Help Groups, Retail Loans, Housing Loans, Education Loans, etc., to 3000 beneficiaries by the participating Banks.
In the Mega Event, Shri. Susil Chandra Mohanta, General Manager, IOB & State Level Bankers’ Committee Convener, Shri. Davender Kumar, Chief Regional Manager, IOB & District Consultative Committee Convener, Shri. S.Krishnan, Lead District Manager, Executives of Various Banks and other Government Officials participated.