Iodex UltraGel brings alive consumer testimonials in its latest campaign

New Delhi: Body pain is a growing concern in India, affecting people of almost all age-groups. One in every two people suffers from body pain. Iodex UltraGel, the latest innovation from GSK Consumer Healthcare’s iconic pain relief brand- Iodex, has launched its biggest ever digital campaign on YouTube and leading OTT platforms targeting various consumer cohorts, who are most susceptible to pain. Relationship with pain is diverse for different people, and so is their response to pain treatment. With depictions of specific types of pain in the films, Iodex endeavours to stay true to these emotions and relationships and be their ally in their daily lives.

The campaign addresses three primary target audiences- Office Goers, Homemakers and Chronic sufferers, who suffer from neck and shoulder pain, back pain and joint pains respectively. The campaign leverages the true power of digital for targeting, where a different creative is served to different audience basis the kind of pain experienced by them. The films highlight a working professional who often gets neck and shoulder pain due to long working hours in a work from home set-up, a senior citizen who had to stop his cherished morning walks due to joint pains and a homemaker who had to give up her favourite hobby- gardening due to backache. It sheds light on the interruption of their lives by pain. Iodex UltraGel, which is a diclophenac laden emulgel, helps reduce internal inflammation & treats pain at its root, thus helping consumers overcome these pain led interruptions.

Speaking on the campaign, Vijay Sharma, Area Marketing Lead, OTC & Expert Marketing ISC, GSK Consumer Healthcare added, “We have always endeavored to place our consumers at the core of all our communication. Iodex is a brand that has helped consumers across cohorts for more than 100 years, but it is for the first time that we have attempted to create individual communication specific to each cohort to enhance consideration and brand love. Each of the digital films captures moments of pain existent in the lives of these audiences in the current times, helping them resonate with the brand and positioning Iodex Ultragel as the trusted ally in the lives of these people.”

The targeting has been laser-sharp in identifying working professionals, homemakers, chronic sufferers across Google and OTT platforms (YouTube, Hotstar, Sony Liv and ZEE5) in 4 languages (Hindi, Tamil, English and Bengali), with a projected reach of 38Mnacross top 13 cities.